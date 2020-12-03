MP School Board Site Committee Mtg Agenda

MP School Board Site Committee Mtg AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on December 3, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 to review/discuss:
- Van Allen Elementary Exterior Update
- SAVE (Penny Sales Tax) Funding Update
- Review Buildings and Grounds Project List
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.