MP School Board Site Committee Meets

Written by Theresa Rose on October 4, 2018

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, October 4, 2018, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Climate Control in High School Kitchen/Vocational Education Areas
  2. Update on Pickleball Court Project/Construction
  3. Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome