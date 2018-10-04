MP School Board Site Committee Meets

MP School Board Site Committee MeetsWritten by Theresa Rose on October 4, 2018
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, October 4, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Climate Control in High School Kitchen/Vocational Education Areas
- Update on Pickleball Court Project/Construction
- Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome