MP School Board Site Committee Meeting Agenda

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021, to review/discuss:

High School Family Consumer Science Remodel Van Allen Exterior Proposal Asbestos Inspection/Recertification Proposal High School and Salem Elementary Roof Update

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.