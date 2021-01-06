MP School Board Site Committee Meeting Agenda

MP School Board Site Committee Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on January 6, 2021
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021, to review/discuss:
- High School Family Consumer Science Remodel
- Van Allen Exterior Proposal
- Asbestos Inspection/Recertification Proposal
- High School and Salem Elementary Roof Update
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.