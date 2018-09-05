MP School Board Site Committee Meeting

MP School Board Site Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on September 5, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, September 6, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Middle School Tennis Court/Proposed Pickleball Renovation Update
- Facilities Lease Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Update
- Sports Facility Conference Information – September 25
- September School Board Organizational Meeting
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.