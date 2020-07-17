MP School Board Public Hearing and Work Session

The Mount Pleasant Community School District will hold a Public Hearing on changes to the 2020-2021 School Calendar on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 5pm in the Mount Pleasant High School Media Center. The full agenda follows…..

Mount Pleasant Community School District Special Session School Board Meeting

Date: July 20, 2020 5:00pm

Mount Pleasant Community School District High School Media Center

Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641

Call to Order Roll Call Approval of Agenda Public Hearing for 2020-2021 Proposed Calendar Changes Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Calendar Changes (Motion) Adjournment

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board will then hold a Work Session

Date: July 20, 2020 5:05 PM

Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center

Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641