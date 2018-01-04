MP School Board Policy Committee Meets

Written by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2018

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, January 5, 2018, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Discuss Board Policy 903.7 that restricts access to persons required to register on the Sex Offender Registry
  2. Open Board Policy Series 500, Student Personnel, for Review
  3. Discuss Schedule for February 15, 2018 Parent Teacher Conferences
  4. FY19 General Fund Budget Considerations
    1. Early Retirement Incentive
  5. Discuss idea from Henry County Sherriff’s Office to Improve Deputy-Student Relationships