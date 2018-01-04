MP School Board Policy Committee Meets

MP School Board Policy Committee MeetsWritten by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2018
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, January 5, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Discuss Board Policy 903.7 that restricts access to persons required to register on the Sex Offender Registry
- Open Board Policy Series 500, Student Personnel, for Review
- Discuss Schedule for February 15, 2018 Parent Teacher Conferences
- FY19 General Fund Budget Considerations
- Early Retirement Incentive
- Discuss idea from Henry County Sherriff’s Office to Improve Deputy-Student Relationships