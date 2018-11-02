MP School Board Policy Committee Meeting

MP School Board Policy Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on November 2, 2018
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, November 2, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Information and Discussion related to the use of Therapy Dogs
- Second Reading Board Policy Series 700 –
- 4 Investments
- 4 Eligibility for Free or Reduced Cost Meals
- Discussion of possible policy – Online Fundraising Campaigns – Crowdfunding