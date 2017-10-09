MP School Board Meets Tonight

The Mt. Pleasant School Board meets in regular session tonight at 6 pm at the High School Media Center. The board will review the summer school program with Elementary Principal Lori LaFrenz. There will be updates on Certified Enrollment, Legislative priorities and the Iowa State-Wide Assessment. The board will also review the unspent authorized budget report and hear reports from the recent board committee meetings. Mt. Pleasant will be the site for the Iowa Association of School Boards member orientation on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 pm in the High School media center. And the school board will meet October 23 at 6 pm for a work session with Senator Rich Taylor and Representative Dave Heaton.