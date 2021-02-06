MP School Board Meeting Agenda

MP School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 6, 2021
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Instructional Services
i. iJAG Update – Instructor Tony Swayzer and students
b. Superintendent’s Report
1. Legislative Update
2. February 22 Work Session: IASB School Board Development Session
c. Board Committee Reports
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
7. Other Board Communications
8. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
9. Unfinished Business
a. Approve FY20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (Motion)
10. New Business
a. Second Reading of School Board Policy Series 500 Student Personnel (Motion)
i. 502.1 Student Conduct
ii. 504.9 Special Health Services
iii. E502.6 Search and Seizure Checklist
b. First Reading of School Board Policy 707.5 School Wellness Policy (Motion)
c. Preliminary 2021-2022 School Calendar (Review)
d. Set Public Hearing Date for 2021-2022 School Calendar – March 8, 2021, 6:20pm,
Mount Pleasant Community High School (Motion)
e. Consideration to Approve Thomas McInerney as Architect for HS Family and
Consumer Science Redesign (Motion)
f. Consideration to Approve Jr. Class Fundraiser (Motion)
g. Negotiations Discussion (Exempt from Open Meetings Law)
h. Mid-year Review of Superintendent Job Performance and Goals as per Iowa Code
21.5 (1)(i) To Evaluate the Professional Competency of an Individual (Closed Session)
i. Adjournment