MP School Board Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on October 12, 2020

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting

Date   Monday, October 12   6:00 PM

Mount Pleasant Community School District:  High School Media Center

Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641

  1.  Call to Order
    2.   Roll Call
    3.   Approval of Agenda
    4.   Citizen Comments
    5.   Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
    6.    Reports
    a.      Instructional Report – Remote Learning Update, Katie Gavin, Dir. of Instruction
    b.      Superintendent’s Report
    1.      IASB Delegate Assembly Information
    2.      IASB 2020 Convention Information   – November 18 & 19
    3.      October 26 Work Session:  Legislative Forum and Student Learning Goals
    4.      FY19 Management Fund Balances
    5.      January 25, 2021 Work Session:  IASB School Board Development Session
    c.      Board Committee Reports
    i.      Finance
    ii.      Site
    iii.      Policy
  2. Other Board Communications
    8.      Consent Items
    a.   Personnel
             b.   Open Enrollment
    9.      Unfinished Business
    10.     New Business
    a.      Review FY20 Certified Annual Report
    b.      Review FY20 Special Education Supplement
    c.       Review FY20 Transportation Report
    d.      Review FY20 Unspent Authorized Budget Report
    e.      Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit     (Motion)
    f.        Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Limited English Proficiency     (Motion)
    g.      Resolution to Consider Continued Participation in the Instructional Support Program
    and to Schedule a Public Hearing (Motion)
    h.      First Reading of School Board Policy Series 400 Staff Personnel with Notification to Post
    Recommended Changes (Motion):
    i.      401.9 Annuities and Other Jointly Approved Payroll Deductions
    ii.      401.16 Insurance
    iii.      401.19 Personal Illness
    iv.      401.29 Leaves of Absence Under the Family and Medical Leave Act
    i.        Adjournment