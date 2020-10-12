MP School Board Meeting Agenda

MP School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 12, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting
Date Monday, October 12 6:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
- Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Instructional Report – Remote Learning Update, Katie Gavin, Dir. of Instruction
b. Superintendent’s Report
1. IASB Delegate Assembly Information
2. IASB 2020 Convention Information – November 18 & 19
3. October 26 Work Session: Legislative Forum and Student Learning Goals
4. FY19 Management Fund Balances
5. January 25, 2021 Work Session: IASB School Board Development Session
c. Board Committee Reports
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
- Other Board Communications
8. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Review FY20 Certified Annual Report
b. Review FY20 Special Education Supplement
c. Review FY20 Transportation Report
d. Review FY20 Unspent Authorized Budget Report
e. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit (Motion)
f. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Limited English Proficiency (Motion)
g. Resolution to Consider Continued Participation in the Instructional Support Program
and to Schedule a Public Hearing (Motion)
h. First Reading of School Board Policy Series 400 Staff Personnel with Notification to Post
Recommended Changes (Motion):
i. 401.9 Annuities and Other Jointly Approved Payroll Deductions
ii. 401.16 Insurance
iii. 401.19 Personal Illness
iv. 401.29 Leaves of Absence Under the Family and Medical Leave Act
i. Adjournment