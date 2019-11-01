MP School Board Finance & Policy Committees Meet

MP School Board Finance & Policy Committees MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on November 1, 2019
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Both of these meeting are open to the public.
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, to review/discuss:
- October 2019 Certified Enrollment Review
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, to review/discuss:
- Second Reading of School Board Policy Series 100, Educational Philosophy
- No Recommended Changes
- First Reading of School Board Policy 202.3 President, with Recommended Changes