MP School Board Finance Committee Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2018

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, January 5, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. FY 19 General Fund Budget Considerations
    1. Early Retirement Incentive
  2. Review FY17 Certified Annual Financial Report
  3. Elementary Air Conditioning – Phase II

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome