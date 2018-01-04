MP School Board Finance Committee Meeting

MP School Board Finance Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, January 5, 2017, to review/discuss:
- FY 19 General Fund Budget Considerations
- Early Retirement Incentive
- Review FY17 Certified Annual Financial Report
- Elementary Air Conditioning – Phase II
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome