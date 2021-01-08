MP School Board Finance & Policy Commitees Meeting

MP School Board Finance & Policy Commitees MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 8, 2021
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, January 8, 2021, to review/discuss:
- Review FY20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report
- Review Taxable Valuations
- Modified Supplemental Amount for At-Risk/Dropout
- Early Retirement Incentive Survey
- Revenue Estimating Conference Projections – December 11, 2020
- Food Service Truck Replacement
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.
Mount Pleasant Community School District
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, January 8, 2021, to review/discuss:
- First Reading of School Board Policy Series 500 Student Personnel
- Board Policy 502.1 Student Conduct
- Board Policy 504.9 Special Health Services
- New Board Policy Exhibit E502.6 Search and Seizure Checklist
- Review changes to Senior Year Plus and Concurrent Enrollment