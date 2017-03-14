MP School Board Decides on Budget Reductions

MP School Board Decides on Budget ReductionsWritten by Theresa Rose on March 14, 2017
Budget Reduction Recommendation
All day PD and no support staff, reduce number of student days
Pros of Full Day – Some cost savings, ability to improve depth of conversation (not rushed), fewer teacher transitions, less teacher fatigue than ½ day, more instructionally effective to have full-day PD than ½ day teaching and ½ day PD
Custodian Savings – $17,784 (8 days)
Bus Drivers – $13,644 (6 days and includes fuel)
ParaEducators -$12,500 (12.5 hrs. at $1,000/hr.)
Total – $43,928
Letter B. Move some building equipment purchases to sales tax or PPEL
Pros – Does not affect instruction, maintains equip. purchases
Savings – $20,000
Move non-instructional software and annual fees to sales tax or PPEL
Pros – Not Human Resources
Savings – $35,000
Drop MISIC membership
Pros – some savings, can still get MAP assessment
Savings – $2,000
Reduce 6 para-educators (6 total)
Pros – each position saves approx. $18,000,
Reduce core teachers at MS to 4 (5 positions)
Pros – significant savings, no impact to programs
Savings – $257,224
Realign Electives at MS
Pros – good savings
Savings – $76,639
Reduce a pre-school teaching position
Pros – can be done by attrition, saves a full position and para
Savings – $55,403
Eliminate Junior Kindergarten
Pros – saves a full position and a para, opens a room at Van Allen, lines up with the Dept. of Ed. expectations, moves away from retaining students, perhaps makes it easier to identify learning discrepancies earlier (if they are all getting a kindergarten curriculum.
Savings – $56,203 (figuring in the $18,000)
Reduce Elementary Art to .6
Pros – there is time in the schedule to do this
Savings – $39,587
Reduce one English at HS
Pros – saves a full position by attrition (long-term substitute), opens a room at the high school
Savings – $58,865
Retirement Only Savings
HSAP Savings – $14,814
Elem. Retiree Savings – $31,577
Elem. Retiree Savings – $33,526
Elem. Sp. Ed. Savings – $5,000
Other
5th Grade Position Savings – $10,000
Total Highlighted – $829,982