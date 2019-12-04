MP School Board Committee Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, to review/discuss:

Van Allen Parking Lot Addition – Update Van Allen Exterior Assessment – Update Pickleball Court Project/Construction – Update Loader Tractor Request for Proposal Lawn Tractor/Mower – Update Elementary School Walking Paths – Update

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.