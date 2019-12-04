MP School Board Committee Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on December 4, 2019

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Van Allen Parking Lot Addition – Update
  2. Van Allen Exterior Assessment – Update
  3. Pickleball Court Project/Construction – Update
  4. Loader Tractor Request for Proposal
  5. Lawn Tractor/Mower – Update
  6. Elementary School Walking Paths – Update

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.