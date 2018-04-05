MP Police Respond to Shots Fired Report

On 4/4/18 at approximately 22:31 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to 201 E Washington St in Mt Pleasant for a report of shots fired.

It was determined that one shot was fired at a vehicle. Nobody was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident. The suspect left the area and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at (319) 385-1450 or you can Text a Tip to (319) 931-3667