MP Police Looking for Information

Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred Wednesday night in the 300 block of West Saunders. A truck owned by Andrew Jarrett of Mediapolis was parked there and struck by a vehicle described by witnesses as a late model silver SUV or minivan. The Jarrett vehicle was hit head on and then the offending vehicle left the scene. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact police at 319-385-1450.