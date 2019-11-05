MP Police Department Toy Drive

The Mt Pleasant Police will be conducting its annual toy drive this year. The Department is looking for names of families who may need some assistance this year. Families may be called in anonymously. They will need names and ages of kids and phone numbers and address. The police are still collecting new toys up until 12/19/19 and the distribution will be on 12/20/19. People are reminded this is a toy drive and adults over the age of 18 are not kids. There will be a drop box at the Mt Pleasant PD. This is for local residents only.

The Police Department will be working with the Fellowship Cup and Community Action to make sure all families receive what they need. Toys for Tots will be assisting the drive as well.

If you have signed up with one of the other organizations you will not be eligible for our drive.

Please contact the Mt Pleasant Police at 385-1450 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.