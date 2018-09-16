MP Marching Band Invitational Results

Dave Schneider–

A large crowd filled the stands Saturday night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex for the 20th Annual Mount Pleasant Marching Band Invitational. Fifteen high school marching bands competed plus the Mount Pleasant Middle School and High School Bands gave exhibition performances. A total of 1,671 performers took part in the event.

In Class 1A/2A, first place was won by Williamsburg, followed by Wilton, Wapello, Central Lee and Cardinal. Caption Awards for Best Color Guard went to Central Lee, Best Drum Major and Horn Line to Williamsburg and Best Drumline to Wapello.

Benton Community took top honors in 3A with Washington second followed by Fort Madison and Solon. Benton Community swept the Caption Awards.

In 4A, Davenport Central placed first followed by Quincy, Muscatine, Clinton, Bettendorf and Ottumwa. Quincy took the top spot for Best Color Guard while Davenport Central captured the other Caption Awards in 4A.

The Sweepstakes Award was presented to Davenport Central for having the highest combined scores among the six bands that participated in both the Fort Madison Band Classic held earlier in the day and the Mount Pleasant contest.

Benton Community won the Lennis Moore Fan Appreciation Award for having the most fans in attendance.