MP Jazz Bands Headed for the Tallcorn Show Choir to Pella

-courtesy of Dave Schneider

The Mount Pleasant High School jazz bands will be participating in the their first competition of the season Thursday at the Tallcorn Jazz Festival in Cedar Falls, hosted by the University of Northern Iowa.

Jazz 2, directed by Laura Westfall, will perform for the judges at 8:25 am and Jazz 1, directed by Jim DePriest, performs at 10:05 am. Both will be playing in Bengtson Auditorium located in Russell Hall.

The show choir InMotion hits the road Saturday as they will be among eighteen choirs traveling to Pella High School for the Dutch Masters Invitational. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to perform at 3:30 pm in Class 3A.

Two other area schools will also be competing at Pella. Central Lee’s show choir performs at 11:25 am while Keokuk’s prep group hits the stage at 10:10 am and their varsity group at 5:10 pm.