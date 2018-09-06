MP Homecoming Boom Night Update

Update to Homecoming Boom Night Activities (9-6-18):

– Powder Puff game will be postponed and made up at a later date.

– There will be no Boom Night Activities at Mapleleaf Thursday Night.

– Boom Night/Pep Rally and Announcement of Royalty will be at the High School starting at 8 pm.

– There will be no Pep Rally/Parade Thursday Night uptown at the corner of Monroe and Main.

– Reminder: Friday’s Activities will remain as scheduled: Homecoming Parade at 3:03 pm on Monroe St. then heading North on Jefferson, and back East on Madison Street.

– Football Friday Night is a Varsity only game starting at 7:30 pm, No 9th grade game this Friday.

– Homecoming Dance is Saturday night from 8:30pm – 11:30 pm. $5.00 admission