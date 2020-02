MP Group to Sing at State Tournament

The following schools have been selected to perform at the Girls State Basketball Tournament this year:

• Lake Mills

• Audubon

• Sioux City West

• Mount Pleasant

• Union

Singing for Mt. Pleasant will be Katie McCormick, Erin Andreasen, Piper Wiley, Paige Stater, Abby Ryon and Kendin Scheitlin.