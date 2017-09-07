MP Grad New Event Coordinator for Washington Chamber

The Chamber would like to welcome Alisha Davis in our new position as Event Coordinator.

Alisha has worked for 10+years in customer service and marketing after graduating from the University of Iowa in 2007 with a Bachelors degree in Sociology and minor in Human Relations. And is a Mt. Pleasant High School graduate. She has a passion for event planning that began in college working part time at the Mt. Pleasant Country Club, University Athletic Club and Brothers Bar & Grill downtown Iowa City.

She has resided in Washington for 3 years now and is proud to call her husband’s hometown her own now too. Alisha can be contacted at the Washington Chamber of Commerce office at ali-sha@washingtoniowa.org or by phone at 319-653-3272.

The Washington Chamber of Commerce is a non profit organization started in 1935. It is overseen by a vol-unteer Board of Directors. Our mission is it create a progressive business climate and to promote a high quality of life in the Washington Community.