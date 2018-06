MP Girls Softball Drops 2 to Ottumwa

The Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team went to Ottumwa Friday and lost a non-conference double header to the Bulldogs, 6 to 2 and 11 to 2. In the first game Lyndi Vantiger went 2 for 4 and Chi Glaha was 2 for 4 in the second game.

Saturday the Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team travels to Williamsburg to play in a tournament.