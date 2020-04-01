MP Fire Department Responds to Call at the Library Civic Center

Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a call from the Public Library Civic Center this morning before 7:30 am. City Administrator Brent Schleisman came to work in the City Offices about 7 am. He smelled smoke, called the fire department and began a search of the building. He reported seeing a small flame coming from the roof of the the building’s boiler room. He was able to put it out with a fire extinguisher. The fire department opened up the roof and an exhaust panel where they found the wood frame of the panel had burned.But at this point the cause remains undetermined. There was minimal damage. The building is being aired out since the smoke was in the exhaust system and will be monitored for any further problems. Schleisman commended the Fire Department for its, quick response.