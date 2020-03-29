MP Elementary Schools Staying in Touch!

Sunday afternoon at 2 pm the Harlan Elementary staff will take to the school’s neighborhood streets to wave and spread the power of positivity! And then Monday, March 30, you can wave to Mt. Pleasant Lincoln School Teachers and Staff! From 4:00 to 4:30, Lincoln staff will be standing on the sidewalk around the school.They invite all Lincoln families to drive by and wave to staff from their cars. Please drive clockwise around the building.

On Tuesday, March 31, from 4:30-5:00, Van Allen Elementary School staff in Mt. Pleasant will be standing on the sidewalk around the school. All Van Allen families are invited to drive by and wave to staff from their cars.

Of course, everyone will be practicing social distancing!