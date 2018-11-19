MP Community Theater to Do Guys and Dolls

Mt. Pleasant Community Theater

Audition Announcement

The Mt. Pleasant Community Theater and director, Barb McRoy, are pleased to announce that Mt. Pleasant Community Theater will be presenting the musical Guys and Dolls in 2019. It was last presented by MTCP in 1975, so it’s time to revive this classic for the organization’s 50th anniversary. The dates for the production will be February 14,15,16, and 17.

Required auditions for this 20-30 member high school and older cast will be held at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center, 307 E. Monroe St, Mt. Pleasant, on Thursday, November 29 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 1 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. If call backs are necessary, they will be held Sunday, December 2 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. No roles will be pre-cast, so all actors must audition.

Please have a show tune prepared, as well as to read cold from the script. Please bring either sheet music for your song or a device to play your tune, instrumental only. You will be required to complete an Audition Form and bring all schedule conflicts.

Our rehearsals will begin on December 3, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center. We will not rehearse on December 24, 25, 26,31, and January 1. A complete rehearsal schedule which will include mandatory Tech Week dates and times will be provided to you at the audition.

Please call Barb McRoy at (309)369-5187 or email at mcroybarb@gmail.com if you have any questions.