MP City Council Regular Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed issuance of not to exceed $700,000

General Corporate Purpose General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action on not to exceed

$700,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance establishing No Parking on N. Grand Ave.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance regarding removal of solid waste containers.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance requiring minimum dimensions for dwellings

in business zoning districts.

Mayoral appointments – Historic Preservation Commission

Board of Adjustment

Resolution accepting Airport Master Plan

Resolution accepting Heather Branch Bar Screen project.

Resolution authorizing Internal Advance for Winfield Ave Reconstruction Project.

* j) Renewal application from Pressbox Bar & Grill for a Class C Liquor License &

Outdoor Service Area Permit at 1110 West Washington Street.

* k) Renewal application from Mi Pueblo Real for a Class Liquor License at 1106 E. Baker

9) New Business –

a) Resolution approving bond “Official Statement” and authorizing use of electronic

bidding.

b) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign application for STBG grant funds for West

Winfield Avenue improvements.

c) Resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign application for TAP grant funds for

recreational trail along Jefferson & Yocum Lane.

Public Forum

Administer oath of office to newly elected Mayor and Council Members;