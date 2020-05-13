MP City Council Meeting Agenda

STATEMENT OF WHY MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL IN PERSON ON MAY 13, 2020 IS IMPRACTICAL PURSUANT TO IOWA CODE SECTION 21.8 (1) (C).

City Council of Mount Pleasant, Iowa is holding this session by electronic means pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, Section 21.8, Code of Iowa.

As a result of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa and based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is impractical for the City Council of Mount Pleasant, Iowa to meet in person. Therefore, the meeting is being held by conference call originating from City Hall Offices in Mount Pleasant. The public can call in from a remote location and join by conference call. Public notice of the meeting has been issued in accordance with Iowa Code Section 21.4.

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, at 5:30 p.m. electronically using “Go To Meeting”

A G E N D A

1. Roll Call.

2. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

3. Receive & file communications –

4. Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

8. Old Business –

a) Resolution approving and authorizing a form of Loan Agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the $310,000 notes to purchase a street sweeper.

b) Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate not to exceed $310,000 Capital Loan Note.

c) Approve Change Order #2 for Airport Runway Rehab Project.

d) Approve Change Order #4 for Sewer Rehab Area 3.

e) Approve Change Order #4 for Sewer Rehab Area 2 North.

f) Approve Change Order #4 for Sewer Rehab Area 2 South.

* c) Renewal application for Class E Liquor, Class B Wine, Class C Beer and Sunday Sales

for Casey’s General Store at 400 W. Washington Street.

* d) Renewal application for Class E Liquor, Class B Wine, Class C Beer and Sunday Sales

for Hy-Vee Food Store #1433 at 1700 E. Washington Street.

* e) Renewal application for Class E Liquor, Class C Beer Permit and Sunday Sales for Reif

Oil Company d/b/a Fast Break at 201 E. Washington Street.

* f) Renewal application for Lorenz Enterprises LLC d/b/a Iris Bowling Center for Class C

Liquor License, Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales at 300 S. Iris Street.

9. New Business –

a) Approve policy change for lateral transfer officer hires for Police Department.

b) Set hearing to Amend FYE20 budget for May 27, 2020.

c) Approve purchase of tractor for Waste Water Treatment Plant.

d) Authorize contract renewal for City employee disability insurance.

e) Motion to approve an additional two floating holidays for full time employees.

f) Resolution establishing wages and salaries of non-union employees and officers.

g) Resolution establishing compensation amounts for Volunteer Fire Department.

h) Resolution establishing wages of temporary and seasonal part time workers.

10. Public Forum.

11. Adjourn.