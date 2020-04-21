MP City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, at 5:30 p.m. electronically using “Go To Meeting”

City Council – April 22, 2020

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM (CDT)

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers – Including Transfer Resolution for April

Old Business –

5:30 pm Public Hearing on proposed issuance of not exceed $350,000 Capital Loan Notes for purchase of a street sweeper.

Resolution instituting procedure to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $350,000 general obligation capital loan notes.

5:30 pm Public Hearing on proposed amendment of FY19/20 budget.

Resolution approving amendment of FY19/20 budget.

* e) Renewal application for Class E Liquor, Class B Wine, Class C Beer and Sunday Sales

for Gasland Express at 309 W. Washington Street.

New Business –

Mayoral appointment Southeast Iowa Regional Revolving Loan Committee.

Resolution approving appointment of Fire Fighter Reserve.

Approve contract for crack monitoring on Monroe and Adams Street Project.

Resolution approving 28E agreement with the State of Iowa on the use of Prison labor.

Public Forum.