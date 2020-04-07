MP City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at City Hall, via electronic meeting at 5:30 pm.

GOTOMEETING:

City Council – April 8, 2020

Wed, Apr 8, 2020 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM (CDT)

Please join from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/419033557

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (571) 317-3122

Access Code: 419-033-557

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/419033557

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications – Request to purchase 908 North Main Street;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

3rd reading of proposed ordinance to change yield sign to stop sign at Harlan & Lucas.

3rd reading of proposed ordinance amending zoning “Permitted Accessory Uses”

regarding electrical vehicles.

5:30 pm Public Hearing on proposal to vacate and sell tracts of alley between blocks one and two of Peppers Subdivision (adjacent to 300 block Jay and Hamlin)

Resolution approving vacation of alley between blocks one and two of Peppers Subdivision (adjacent to 300 block of Jay and Hamlin)

Resolution approving transfer of alley tracts between blocks one and two of Peppers Subdivision (adjacent to 300 block Jay and Hamlin)

Resolution setting date for Public Hearing on not to exceed $350,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (Street Sweeper).

* g) Renewal application for Class A Liquor License for Veterans Club of Henry County

at 300 West Monroe Street.

New Business –

Authorize contract renewal for City employee health insurance.

Resolution authorizing purchase of 1300 West Courtland Street.

Approval of site plan for Casey’s General Store at 2105 E. Washington Street.

Public Forum.