MP City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Request to purchase tract of alley adjacent to E. Garfield; Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 2nd reading of proposed ordinance rezoning 807 W. Washington & 101 N. McCoy

Street from B-3 to B-4 (Highway Service Commercial District).

Mayoral appointments – Utilities Board of Trustees Change Order No. 5 on the Sanitary Sewer Lining Project. Change Order No. 1 on the South Jefferson St (So. Street to Green) project. Change Order on Combined Central Business District Project. Approval of FY18/19 Urban Renewal Report. Approval of amended Engineering Services Agreement for amended Trail Phase 6 (South Jefferson Street).

* h) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Hy Vee Gas at 1702 E. Washington.

New Business – a) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign grant agreement with the Iowa DOT for LIFTS

(Lining Iowa’s Freight Transportation Program funds for construction of transload building to be used by Burlington Junction Railway at 1500 Mapleleaf Drive.

b) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign Community Attraction & Tourism (CAT)

grant with Enhance Iowa Board for pickleball courts.

c) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign application for Federal Recreational Trails Program funds for Trail Phase VI-Saunders Park Connector

d) Approve library use of additional space at Civic Center.

e) Adopt Moral Obligation endorsement clause recommended by our insurance carrier.

Public Forum.