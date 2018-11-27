MP City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 2nd reading of proposed ordinance regarding occupying recreational vehicles in

residential areas.

Approval of Airport 5 Year Capital Improvement Plan.

Approval of Encroachment Permit for RV storage facility 500 N. Carnahan Road.

Change Order No. 5 on the Jay Street Sanitary Sewer Project.

* e) Renewal application for a Class Beer Permit for Pilot Travel Center at 1300 North

Grand Avenue.

New Business

Resolution approving renewal of agreement with Southeast Iowa Ridge Blasters

Snowmobile Club.

Approval of Engineering Services Agreement for Airport Runway 15/33 Rehab.

Authorize Mayor to sign agreement for airport runway project quality control testing.

Authorize the Mayor to sign application for LIFT grant for Shortline Railroad improvements.

Public Forum.