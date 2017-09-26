MP City Council Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Maureen Walsh; Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending tall sign regulations along highways. 3rd reading of proposed ordinance amending B-1 (Limited Business District) sign regulations.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance establishing no parking on East Clay Street at intersection with South Harrison Street.

Resolution approving renewal of agreement with Ridge Blasters Snowmobile Club.

* e) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Hy Vee Gas at 1702 E Washington.

9) New Business –