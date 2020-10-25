MP All State Musicians

Seven Mount Pleasant High School students have received the highest individual honor a musician can receive by being named to the 2020 Iowa High School Music Association All-State Festival. Chosen to the All-State Orchestra is Ethan Sexauer (Violin 1). Selected to the All-State Choir are Erin Andreasen, Logan Lee, Payton Lovan, Andrew Rauenbuehler, Jackie Tansey and Kade Welcher. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the audition process this year utilized an online format where directors uploaded video recordings of each student’s audition materials. The festival, scheduled for November 19-21 in Ames, will not be held this year.