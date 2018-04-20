Mowing Reminder

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department would like to take this time to remind citizens to keep their lawns mowed at or below a level of six inches per the city code. Also, while mowing please refrain from operating mowing equipment adjacent to a pubic street in such a manner as to cause the discharge of grass clipping, vegetative material or other litter, to be disbursed or remain in the street. if left in the street these materials can cause problems with storm sewer drainage.