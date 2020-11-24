Mount Pleasant’s Lutovsky, New London’s Allen Headline IPSWA All-State Teams

Mount Pleasant’s Lutovsky, New London’s Allen Headline IPSWA All-State TeamsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on November 24, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — Mount Pleasant senior offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky and New London defensive lineman have both been named First Team All-State in their respective classes, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has announced.
Lutovsky, a Nebraska commit, was a mauler in the run and pass protection game all season for the Panthers, while Allen continually wrecked opposing offenses with his ability to disrupt the backfield.
Here’s the full list of area athletes on IPSWA All-State lists:
8-Player:
1st Team: Carter Allen – DL – New London
2nd Team: Blaise Porter – DB – New London
3rd Team: Cam Buffington – P – Winfield
Class A
1st Team: Rhett Smith – OL – Wapello
2nd Team: Hector Zepeda – K – Wapello
3rd Team: Caden Thomas – WR/TE – Wapello
Class 1A
2nd Team: Logan Thie – WR/TE – Mediapolis
Class 3A
1st Team: Henry Lutovsky – OL – Mount Pleasant
3rd Team: Chase Williamson – DB – Mount Pleasant
(Photo Courtesy: Husker Online)