Mount Pleasant’s Lutovsky, New London’s Allen Headline IPSWA All-State Teams

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Mount Pleasant senior offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky and New London defensive lineman have both been named First Team All-State in their respective classes, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has announced.

Lutovsky, a Nebraska commit, was a mauler in the run and pass protection game all season for the Panthers, while Allen continually wrecked opposing offenses with his ability to disrupt the backfield.

Here’s the full list of area athletes on IPSWA All-State lists:

8-Player:

1st Team: Carter Allen – DL – New London

2nd Team: Blaise Porter – DB – New London

3rd Team: Cam Buffington – P – Winfield

Class A

1st Team: Rhett Smith – OL – Wapello

2nd Team: Hector Zepeda – K – Wapello

3rd Team: Caden Thomas – WR/TE – Wapello

Class 1A

2nd Team: Logan Thie – WR/TE – Mediapolis

Class 3A

1st Team: Henry Lutovsky – OL – Mount Pleasant

3rd Team: Chase Williamson – DB – Mount Pleasant

(Photo Courtesy: Husker Online)