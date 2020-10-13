Mount Pleasant Water Shut-Off

Mount Pleasant Water Shut-OffWritten by Theresa Rose on October 13, 2020
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have a water shut-off on Wednesday, October 14th from 3:30 p.m. to approximately 9:00 p.m. to tie-in to the new water main at Lincoln and Vernon St.
The following locations will be without water during this time:
– N. Lincoln St. from E. Henry to the Railroad Tracks
– N. Poplar St. from E. Henry to E. Vernon St.
– N. Jay St. from E. Henry to E. Vernon St.
– N. Hamlin St. from E. Henry to E. Vernon St.
– E. Vernon St. from N. Lincoln to N. Hamlin St.
– E. Henry St. from N. Lincoln to N. Hamlin St.
The Utilities regrets any inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s cooperation in this matter. For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).