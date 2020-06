Mount Pleasant Warren Street Partially Open

Warren St. has been opened to traffic to the west from the S.White & Warren Streets intersection for access to the Henry County Health Center Rehab and Long Term Care Units. There is no access onto S. Van Buren Street. Intake tops and throats need to be completed in the coming week on S. Van Buren north of Warren. For now Warren west of White is only open for HCHC patients and employees.