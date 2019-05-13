Mount Pleasant Street Work Update

Kinney & Sons have got started on the Concrete removal on Monroe St. Once the concrete is removed they will start installation of the storm pipes, and drains along Monroe St. Mike Nelson Concrete Paving Company will start removing the bricks adjacent to the building along Main St. starting at the Chamber going North to Monroe St. tomorrow Tuesday May 14th. They will then follow up by pouring the gray concrete and then the red brick patterns. This work will be done by Friday May 17th then crews will install the orange snow fence to guide the Pedestrians. Pedestrian Traffic will then be confined to the 6’ adjacent to the buildings until paving is completed. They will be able to cross the street at the corners of Washington St. & Main St., Monroe St. & Mains St. and the center of the block between these intersections until Kinney & Sons move over to start removals on Main St. then they will not be able to cross midblock until the street is repaved. Mt Pleasant Utilities will be making a watermain tie on Monroe St. just East of Main St. this will take a couple days weather permitting and Monroe St. will be closed East bound from Main St. Cars turning onto Monroe St. from Adams St. will be able to travel to the Alley between N. Adams St. & E. Monroe St.