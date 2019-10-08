Mount Pleasant Street Update…South Jefferson

Jones Contracting will be paving South Jefferson Street main line from where they left off south of Yocum Lane north to Green Street starting tomorrow morning Wednesday October 9th at 7:00 A.M. Please beware of increased truck traffic entering and exiting South Jefferson. They will have to leave a short gap in the paving where Alliant Energy needs to finish installing a new gas main across Jefferson to Yocum Lane. All home owners within this corridor will need to park out on the side streets of Yocum Lane, Front Street, or Webster Street until the paving reaches maturity. They will work to get everyone back in their driveways as soon as possible.