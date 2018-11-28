Mount Pleasant Street/Sewer Project Update

Jay St. is open from Washington St. to Warren St. except for periodic construction activity for back filling. Clay St. is open now from Locust to Walnut St. and Warren St. Locust St. to Walnut St. These also will still have back fill operations going on as weather will permit. So should just be temporary interruptions until Spring when we plan to finish pouring sidewalks, final grading and seeding.

Drish Construction are working in the Monroe St. and Jay St. intersection at this time. They will then be laying sewer East along the North side of Monroe St. to the alley East of Jay St. to the North. Mt Pleasant Utilities will be doing water main abandonment and leak repairs in the Jay St. & Monroe St. intersection.