Mount Pleasant Street Project Update

Kinney & Sons have began working on the storm sewer improvements on Adams St. from Washington St. They are connecting to the intake at the north east corner of Washington St. & Adams St. They will lay storm sewer pipe northwest approx. 48’ and then set a manhole. From this manhole they will continue laying storm sewer north along the east side of Adams St. to Monroe St. At the current time customers of Swailes Auto Supply and the parking lot to the Professional Building can be accessed from the south off Washington St. or the north from Monroe St. We ask that if you are not going to Swailes Auto Supply or the Professional Building parking lot that you use an alternate route.