Mount Pleasant Selected for 2020 Community Visioning Program

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mount Pleasant is one of 10 Iowa communities that have been selected to participate in the Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning program in 2019.

The award-winning program integrates technical landscape planning and design techniques with sustainable community action to assist community leaders and volunteers in making sound and meaningful decisions about the local landscape.

“We are so honored to be selected for the Living Roadways Community Visioning program. We have a group of dedicated volunteers that are excited to use our natural resources to make our community even more beautiful than it is already” said Kristi Ray of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

The other 2020 visioning communities are Avoca, Elkader, Fairfax, Lost Nation, Madrid, Mingo, Polk City, Reinbeck, and Wellsburg.

Since 1996, 265 Iowa communities have benefited from the Community Visioning program. To qualify for the program, a community must have a population of fewer than 10,000 residents, existing transportation-related issues and a committee of volunteers willing to dedicate their time and talents to the visioning process.

The Community Visioning program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Landscape Architecture Extension and Trees Forever, an Iowa-based nonprofit focused on planting trees and native plants. In addition, professional landscape architects offer expertise in creating conceptual design plans for the communities.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.