Mount Pleasant Schools to Close

Mount Pleasant School Superintendent John Henriksen said Sunday night that the decision has been made to close Mount Pleasant schools based on the recommendation of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Students will not return to class Monday. Mr.Henriksen said they will know more after the Governor’s press conference Monday as to exactly how long as well as other details. But her recommendation Sunday is that all schools in the state close for 4 weeks. The administration will meet to discuss the situation. He also said there has been no word as to whether or not the State Legislature will forgive the time or require the schools that do close to make up that time. Join KILJ News Monday following the noon news hour when we talk with Supt. Henriksen. At that time he hopes to have more information to share.