Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting Agenda

Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 14, 2020
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Instructional Report – Katie Gavin, Dir. of Instruction
b. Superintendent’s Report
1. Instructional Support Levy Renewal Information
2. FY21 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates
3. September 21 Work Session: Review Proposed Changes to Return to Learn Plan
4. Return to Learn Regional Update
5. January 25, 2021 Work Session: IASB School Board Development Session
c. Board Committee Reports
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
7. Other Board Communications
8. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Second Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action, New Board Policy 105
Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited (Title IX) (Motion)
b. Open School Board Policy Series 400 Staff Personnel
c. Consideration to Increase Substitute Teacher Pay (Motion)
d. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Elementary Handbook (Motion)
e. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Fundraisers (Motion)
f. Review 2020-2021 Proposed Superintendent Action Plan and Goals
g. Adjournment