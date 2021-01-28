Mount Pleasant Public Library Re-Opening to the Public

Mount Pleasant Public Library Re-Opening to the PublicWritten by Theresa Rose on January 28, 2021
The library will be opening to the public Monday, February 1.
Here are the restrictions and requirements that will be followed:
Only 10 people will be allowed in at a time (children under the age of 2 do not count toward this limit).
An appointment must be made prior to your visit, so call us to reserve your spot (319)385-1490.
Appointments will need to be made for ALL services (copies, reserve pick-up, computer use, etc) No walk-ups will be allowed for any service.
Appointments are limited to one hour only. If you arrive 15 minutes late, entry will not be permitted.
Study room/meeting room usage is not permitted unless an exam needs proctored.
And finally, anyone age 2 and over MUST wear a mask properly for the entire duration of their visit, this includes wearing a mask in the hall before entering the library. If you do not have a mask, you will not be allowed in and you will forfeit your time slot. So *please* remember your mask!
We will still be allowing atrium pick up through the end of February, however, books will be placed on the cart at 9am only.