Mount Pleasant Public Library Re-Opening to the Public

The library will be opening to the public Monday, February 1.

Here are the restrictions and requirements that will be followed:

Only 10 people will be allowed in at a time (children under the age of 2 do not count toward this limit).

An appointment must be made prior to your visit, so call us to reserve your spot (319)385-1490.

Appointments will need to be made for ALL services (copies, reserve pick-up, computer use, etc) No walk-ups will be allowed for any service.

Appointments are limited to one hour only. If you arrive 15 minutes late, entry will not be permitted.

Study room/meeting room usage is not permitted unless an exam needs proctored.

And finally, anyone age 2 and over MUST wear a mask properly for the entire duration of their visit, this includes wearing a mask in the hall before entering the library. If you do not have a mask, you will not be allowed in and you will forfeit your time slot. So *please* remember your mask!

We will still be allowing atrium pick up through the end of February, however, books will be placed on the cart at 9am only.