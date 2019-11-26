Mount Pleasant Police Department October Stats

During the month of October Mount Pleasant Police were involved in 74 investigations. This is down slightly from last month and about the same as last year. The department saw another increase in burglary and theft cases this month. Almost all of of the burglaries cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked. Citizens are reminded to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables in plain view.

Police continue to receive reports daily of scam calls. Please do not give out any information about your Date of Birth, Social Security Number, or any other personal information. If you are unsure if it is a scam, get a number and advise them you will have to call them back. Call law enforcement and they can assist you if it is a scam. Do not send large amounts of money to someone you don’t personally know. About once a month there is a case where thousands of dollars are sent out to a person that resident do not know. It is almost impossible to recover the money.



You can use the Text a Tip hotline at (319) 931-3667 and it will be anonymous.

Police continue to encourage residents to call in any suspicious activity.