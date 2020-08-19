Mount Pleasant Noon Rotary to participate in city wide sales – funds to support Polio Plus

Your Mount Pleasant Noon Rotary service organization will be participating in the Mount Pleasant city wide garage and shopping sales August 27-29. The free will donation rummage sale will be held for one day only on Saturday, August 29 from 9 am to 5 pm at the Saunders Park Log Cabin in Mount Pleasant. Everything is free will donation and some items may be marked with a suggested donation price. All funds raised will go to supporting Polio Plus – a Rotary Foundation committed to polio eradication.

As with every service organization, our regular fundraisers were cancelled due to the pandemic so this rummage sale is to recoup our losses and continue to support causes important to Rotary; we’re trying something new! So please join us in the fight to end polio, help us save lives and give a child a chance at a prosperous future by shopping at our free will donation Rotarian Rummage Sale on August 29.

If you have items you’d like to donate to Rotary for this rummage sale, please contact Kadie Johannson at sales@kilj.com or (319) 721-2729.

More about Rotary and the Polio Plus Foundation from endpolio.org – “Rotary, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988. Since we started the fight against polio, we’ve reduced the number of polio cases by 99.9 percent and reached more than 2.5 billion children with the vaccine. There are fewer polio cases today than ever before, but we will not stop until we reach zero. If polio is not eradicated, hundreds of thousands of children could be paralyzed. Global health care costs would rise dramatically, and many children’s quality of life would be drastically diminished.”