Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On December 30, 2020, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Robert Dean Stagers, age 32, of Mount Pleasant, to 140 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Stagers was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.The investigation began in March of 2018 when law enforcement discovered Stagers had become a supplier of methamphetamine in the Southeast Iowa area. Stagers knowingly distributed methamphetamine to his purchasers who then distributed to others. In 2019, a search warrant was executed on Stagers’ residence in Mount Pleasant. Officers found a safe that contained 132.01 grams of methamphetamine and seven loaded guns. A vehicle associated with Stagers was also searched and officers found four more firearms. Stagers admitted he knowingly carried and used these firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

This matter was investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.